TNPDCL sticks to five-hour power shutdown window, staff says time not enough to fix issues

TIRUCHY: Following public outcry over difficulties encountered during power cuts, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has begun strictly enforcing a five-hour monthly maintenance shutdown window from 9 am to 2 pm. However, this has triggered concerns among field staff over completing critical maintenance works within the time frame curtailed by about two hours.

While the 9 am-2 pm schedule has always been the prescribed norm, maintenance teams had routinely extended shutdowns till 4 pm in urban areas and up to 5 pm in rural regions to complete essential tasks. Officials said the stricter enforcement, implemented over the past two weeks, is now limiting the scope for comprehensive maintenance.

C Kannan, state president of the United EB Workers and Engineers Union, said monthly shutdowns are crucial for ensuring system reliability. “Maintenance includes inspection and servicing of switches, feeder lines, transformers, circuit breakers, insulators and earthing systems, apart from testing equipment and allowing cooling time. These are not minor checks but essential preventive works,” he said.

The time required varies depending on feeder length and infrastructure complexity. “In rural areas, feeders stretch across long distances, requiring more time for inspection. In cities, though distances are shorter, dense networks and higher load demand make the work equally intensive,” Kannan said. He also stressed that maintenance duration should be fixed based on the specific requirements of each substation rather than a uniform time limit.