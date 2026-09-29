TVK win and DMK loss in Assembly elections not related to voter deletions: Congress leader P Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dismissed claims that deletions from poll rolls were responsible for the TVK’s victory or the DMK’s defeat in the Assembly election. He said the ECI has removed voters, and that is wrong, but it does not appear that the TVK won and the DMK lost because of that.

Chidambaram was responding to questions about the TVK’s silence on the call for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “The TVK need not express its views on every issue merely because it is a partner of the Congress. They might express their views after the bypolls,” he said.

Chidambaram stated that Gyanesh Kumar should resign taking moral responsibility. “An FIR should be registered against him, and he should be arrested. Even before the differences among the election commissioners and the CEC arose, I felt all three had acted together in favour of the union government,” he added. Recalling TNCC president Manickam Tagore’s poser on whether the TVK will attend the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting, Chidambaram said the TVK has no MPs and therefore would not take part.