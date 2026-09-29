Two drown in separate incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a 51-year-old mason and a college student, drowned in separate incidents along the Tiruvallur and Chennai coasts on Sunday night.

In Pulicat, Gurumoorthy (51), a mason from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar drowned while bathing in the sea during a family outing.

The police said he had been staying at a relative’s house in Ambattur and was working in the city. He travelled to Pulicat with relatives in a car on Sunday night. He then attempted to dive into the water for a swim when he became unconscious.

His relatives pulled him out and rushed him to Pulicat Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Tirupalaivanam police recovered the body and sent it to Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem.

In a separate incident at Thiruvottiyur, Damian Sunil, 19, a second-year BSc student of Loyola College, drowned after being caught in strong waves while bathing at the beach opposite Palagai Thotti Kuppam.

Sunil, a resident of Sivasakthi Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, had gone to the beach on Sunday night. The police said he was swept away by the waves. His body washed ashore about three hours later and was recovered by Thiruvottiyur police. It was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.