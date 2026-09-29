Water storage at Mettur falls below 80-foot mark

SALEM: Water storage in Mettur Dam fell below the 80-foot mark, with inflow remaining poor for the past three days even as the discharge from the dam has been increased to meet the demand for water in the Delta regions. The storage level stood at 79.280 feet on Monday evening, against the full reservoir level of 120 feet.

The dam currently holds 41.243 TMC of water, while the inflow has fallen to 1,291 cusecs. The discharge from Mettur Dam, which was maintained at 12,000 cusecs earlier, was increased to 12,400 cusecs from September 24.

Water was released from Mettur Dam on September 1 by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, when the storage level stood at 91.560 feet. As on Monday, the release has continued for 28 days. With no significant rainfall being recorded in the catchment areas, the inflow has declined sharply.