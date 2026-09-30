AIADMK, Left target TN government over Mekedatu project, demand all-party meeting

CHENNAI: With Karnataka stepping up efforts to construct Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, the AIADMK and the Left parties on Tuesday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to decide on the next course of action.

The Mekedatu issue is back in the spotlight after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that a union government-appointed expert team had inspected the site of the proposed balancing reservoir.

Strongly condemning Vijay for maintaining silence on the recent developments, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the CM to exert strong pressure on the centre and the Karnataka government to prevent the construction of the proposed dam. In a post on X, he questioned whether the state government was joining hands with Karnataka and aiding efforts that would undermine Tamil Nadu’s interests.

He also referred to Shivakumar’s meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil seeking approval for the project and asked whether the Tamil Nadu CM was aware of the constitutional provisions concerning the construction of a new dam or reservoir without the consent of lower riparian states, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.