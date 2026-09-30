AIADMK, Left target TN government over Mekedatu project, demand all-party meeting

CHENNAI: With Karnataka stepping up efforts to construct Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, the AIADMK and the Left parties on Tuesday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to decide on the next course of action.
The Mekedatu issue is back in the spotlight after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that a union government-appointed expert team had inspected the site of the proposed balancing reservoir.
Strongly condemning Vijay for maintaining silence on the recent developments, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the CM to exert strong pressure on the centre and the Karnataka government to prevent the construction of the proposed dam. In a post on X, he questioned whether the state government was joining hands with Karnataka and aiding efforts that would undermine Tamil Nadu’s interests.
He also referred to Shivakumar’s meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil seeking approval for the project and asked whether the Tamil Nadu CM was aware of the constitutional provisions concerning the construction of a new dam or reservoir without the consent of lower riparian states, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, in a statement, said it was shocking that the Tamil Nadu government was maintaining silence while Karnataka is showing urgency and seriousness in pursuing the project.
Veerapandian said that, amid the possibility of the centre favouring Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government should act swiftly and convene a meeting of all political parties and farmers’ organisations to reach a consensus.
Based on this, the CM should lead a delegation of party leaders and farmers’ representatives to meet the prime minister and urge him not to grant permission for the Mekedatu dam, he said.
The delegation should also point out that the project would be contrary to the Supreme Court’s verdict based on the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award, Veerapandian added.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, in a statement, said the Tamil Nadu government should not remain complacent and urged the CM to lead a delegation to meet the PM and Union Water Resources Minister against the project.