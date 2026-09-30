Asra Garg appointed Intel ADGP as TN reshuffles 13 senior police officers

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer Santosh Hadimani has been posted as DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), as part of a reshuffle involving 13 senior police officers ordered by the Tamil Nadu Home Department on Tuesday. IGP Asra Garg has also been given full additional charge as ADGP, Intelligence, Chennai.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary to Government K Manivasan, N Devarani, DIG/Deputy Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai, will replace Santosh Hadimani as DIG, Salem Range. Additional Commissioner of Police A G Babu has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Salem City, replacing K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, who has been transferred as IGP, Modernisation, office of the DGP.

V Badri Narayanan, SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Coimbatore, has been posted as DCP, Adyar, GCP, while A C Karthikeyan, DCP, has been posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Chennai. N Mathivanan, SP, NIB-CID, Chennai, has been posted as DCP, St Thomas Mount Police District, replacing VR Srinivasan, who has been posted as SP, NIB-CID. SP K Stalin has been posted as SP, South Zone, CB-CID.

P Sundaravadivel, DCP, Security, GCP, has been transferred as DCP, Estate and Welfare, GCP. DCP V Baskaran has been posted as DCP, Salem City, while DCP Ankit Singh has been posted as DCP, Washermenpet, GCP. SP R Stalin, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP, North Zone, Economic Offences Wing (EOW). In a separate order, the Home Department said Asra Garg, who will continue as IGP, Intelligence, Chennai, has been given full additional charge of ADGP, Intelligence, Chennai, with immediate effect. The order further stated that the post of DGP, Intelligence, Chennai, has been downgraded to ADGP for the purpose of this additional-charge arrangement until further orders.