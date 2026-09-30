Bypoll deferment not indefinite: ECI

CHENNAI: The deferment of bye-elections in the Assembly constituencies is neither indefinite nor indiscriminate, said the Election Commission of India in the Madras High Court during the hearing of the petition against conduct of the bypolls in the constituencies, regarding which election petitions challenging the victory of the winners are pending.

The ECI also said bye-election to a constituency cannot be held if the results of the constituency are challenged through an election petition under section 84 of the Representation of the People Act.

The ECI on Tuesday filed written submissions in the court through its standing counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan. “The deferment is neither indefinite nor indiscriminate. It ends for each constituency as soon as the high court decides or disposes of the section 84 claim (election petition) in the constituency concerned,” the ECI said.

The petition was filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy who prayed for preventing ECI from holding bye-elections to the four Assembly segments regarding which election petitions were pending. Subsequently, the court had temporarily stayed it.