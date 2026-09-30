CCMC chief inspects civic facilities, leads World Heart Day awareness rally

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja inspected several civic facilities across the city on Tuesday.

The commissioner first inspected the open-air surface-level car parking facility near the Vinayagar Temple on Race Course in Ward 66. With not many utilising the facility, the commissioner has instructed the officials to put up direction & sign boards in the area directing the motorists towards the facility. He also visited the public toilet provided for pedestrians on the Race Course walking pathway and instructed officials to ensure that it was kept clean at all times.

Later, at Thomas Park in Ward 83, a World Heart Day programme was held with doctors, volunteers and students from SNS College, Nehru College, JK College, Texcity College and Bishop Ambrose College. More than 350 participants took a pledge to create awareness on preventing heart diseases. Ravi Teja flagged off an awareness rally, which began near Thomas Park, passed through Race Course and concluded at the Media Tower.

Earlier, he inspected maintenance work at the corporation children's park at Thomas Park in Ward 66. In the East Zone's Ward 57, he visited the solid waste management facility at Nesavalar Colony, Ondipudur, and reviewed compost production at the Micro Composting Centre. He also inspected the functioning of organic waste shredding and Multi-Layer Plastic (MLP) shredding machines.

Deputy Commissioner K Kumarasan, officials, doctors, volunteers and college students participated in the inspections and awareness programme.