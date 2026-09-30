CM Vijay meets hero cop who caught gutkha gang in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday felicitated head constable M Velmurugan from Coimbatore, who clung to the roof of a car for nearly 40 km to prevent three gutkha smugglers from escaping. The dramatic chase ended near Avinashi with the seizure of 231 kg of banned tobacco products and two of the suspects suffering hand fractures.

Recognising his courage, presence of mind and commitment to duty, the CM personally invited Velmurugan, who is attached to the Kovilpalayam police station, to the secretariat and conveyed his appreciation for his courageous act. Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal was also present.

Coimbatore Rural Police, in a release, said Velmurugan’s actions, carried out at considerable personal risk while discharging his duty, reflected his commitment to preventing the illegal transportation of banned tobacco products and maintaining law and order.

According to police, the three suspects — P Babu Dhara (27), A Rajesh (23), and S Suresh (20), all natives of Rajasthan — had smuggled banned gutkha and tobacco products from Bangalore in the car to be handed over to their accomplices in Coimbatore.