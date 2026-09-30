Congress yet to reach out, DMK may bring own impeachment motion against CEC

CHENNAI: Even as opposition parties across the country are joining forces to press for the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue, a senior DMK MP told TNIE that the Congress leadership has not reached out to them to seek support for the proposed impeachment motion against the CEC. The party would take a call on the issue when the Parliament session begins, the MP said.

The former minister also said the party is yet to decide whether it would support the impeachment motion likely to be brought by the Congress-led INDIA bloc or if it would bring an impeachment motion on its own with the support of MPs from the opposition-ruled states.

“Since we are not part of the INDIA bloc, they have not reached out to us. We have also not decided on whether to support the impeachment motion. There is also a view that we (DMK) on our own could bring an impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar with the support of the opposition MPs,” he said, referring to the DMK’s efforts to form a third front at the national level without BJP and Congress.

Earlier in the day, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told reporters that the party, though not part of the INDIA bloc, would support the opposition’s move in Parliament to remove the CEC.

(Input from Agencies)