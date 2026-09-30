Encroached public spaces leaves road users disappointed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With public roads and pathways being increasingly encroached upon and used as parking spaces by shopkeepers, building owners and others, pedestrians are left staring at danger while walking through traffic-dense roads.
Despite repeated complaints from motorists and social activists, the lack of visible enforcement has provided a free hand for such encroachers. Residents in Coimbatore have sought stringent action, including hefty fines, cancellation of trade licences and sealing of premises against those occupying public spaces for personal use.
Several building owners and commercial establishments have reportedly erected barricades, temporary fences and other structures to cordon off portions of public roads and pathways. In some places, these public spaces are illegally being reserved exclusively for customers of particular shops and establishments.
This has also led to frequent heated arguments between members of the public and security personnel deployed by commercial establishments. Residents say they are stopped from parking in areas that are public spaces, even as there is no official indication that the areas have been allotted for private use.
Pedestrians face a more serious problem in places where footpaths have been blocked altogether. On the Netaji Road stretch near GKNM Hospital and Mani Higher Secondary School, the pedestrian pathway has been completely barricaded, forcing people to walk on the busy road alongside moving vehicles.
"People are being forced to choose between walking on the road and taking a longer route simply because the footpath has been blocked. Despite numerous complaints, no action has been taken by the officials," said A Saravanan, a local resident.
Similar complaints have emerged from DB Road, East Arokiasamy Road and TV Samy Road, besides several stretches in RS Puram, Gandhipuram and Saibaba Colony.
On Trichy Road, several automobile showrooms, particularly those near the flyover's service road, allegedly use portions of the public road extensively for parking of test ride vehicles and customer vehicles.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the CCMC town planning wing said the corporation was planning an enforcement drive on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram, before extending it to other parts of the city.
"We shall be conducting a drive to remove the encroachments by private store owners across the city. We are planning to remove the encroachments, retrieve public property and impose fines on those involved. Regarding lock and seal and suspension of trade licences, the commissioner will take the final call," the official said.