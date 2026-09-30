Encroached public spaces leaves road users disappointed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With public roads and pathways being increasingly encroached upon and used as parking spaces by shopkeepers, building owners and others, pedestrians are left staring at danger while walking through traffic-dense roads.

Despite repeated complaints from motorists and social activists, the lack of visible enforcement has provided a free hand for such encroachers. Residents in Coimbatore have sought stringent action, including hefty fines, cancellation of trade licences and sealing of premises against those occupying public spaces for personal use.

Several building owners and commercial establishments have reportedly erected barricades, temporary fences and other structures to cordon off portions of public roads and pathways. In some places, these public spaces are illegally being reserved exclusively for customers of particular shops and establishments.

This has also led to frequent heated arguments between members of the public and security personnel deployed by commercial establishments. Residents say they are stopped from parking in areas that are public spaces, even as there is no official indication that the areas have been allotted for private use.

Pedestrians face a more serious problem in places where footpaths have been blocked altogether. On the Netaji Road stretch near GKNM Hospital and Mani Higher Secondary School, the pedestrian pathway has been completely barricaded, forcing people to walk on the busy road alongside moving vehicles.