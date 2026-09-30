Madurai Bench of Madras HC quashes charges on SI couple in Kavin murder case

No further probe, rules HC; VCK asks TN to challenge order

Justice R Vijayakumar observed that though the CB-CID claimed in the chargesheet that Saravanan and Krishnakumari met with their son Surjith, the first accused, shortly after the alleged murder and helped him destroy his clothes and other evidence, there was no eye-witness, CCTV footage, photograph, video recording or statement of any independent witness to the said meeting.

The meeting is sought to be established solely based on the circumstance that the mobile phones of the trio were connected to the same cell tower during the relevant period, the judge added. Referring to a judgment passed by the SC last year, the judge observed that tower location cannot conclusively establish that two persons were in each other’s company and can only serve a limited corroborative purpose. Similarly, call records prove only the fact of communication and not its content. Therefore, instructions alleged to have been given by the couple to their son are merely inferences drawn by the CB-CID, he added.

The judge also pointed out that even as per the prosecution’s own case, Saravanan is said to have informed the police concerned that the murder was committed by his son. This negates the prosecution’s allegation that Saravanan harboured or shielded his son, he added.

With regard to the charges made against the couple under Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which penalises persons who insult or humiliate an SC/ST individual using caste name in public view, among others, the judge noted that the couple had only spoken to the murdered victim and his mother over phone several years before the incident asking for severing of the relationship between their daughter and the deceased.