Ministers hand over Rs 6L aid to Pollachi caste assault victim

COIMBATORE: Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu and Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar met M Murugan (52), whose right arm was severed after a brutal caste-based assault at Odayakulam near Pollachi recently. During the visit, the ministers provided a compensation cheque for Rs 6 lakh to the victim’s family.

Murugan, husband of Odayakulam town panchayat ward 13 councillor Vijayavani, was allegedly attacked and his right arm chopped by his neighbour V Aruchamy (45) on September 23. Murugan’s severed arm was reattached after an eight-hour-long surgery and he has been under treatment at Coimbatore MCH.

While Anaimalai police initially registered a case of land dispute, it was later altered with sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Speaking to reporters, minister Vanni Arasu said the compensation is usually dispersed in installments, but this is the first time that immediate action was taken and full compensation amount was given to the victim’s family.

“He will be given treatment until he recovers. It is the third such incident we are attending together to solve caste issues, based on the chief minister’s direction,” said Vanni Arasu.