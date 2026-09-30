Only 5K QR pass holders allowed in CM Vijay's Dharapuram campaign

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to campaign in Dharapuram on Wednesday. TVK's general secretary and TN Minister of Rural Development, N Anand said that only 5,000 QR pass holders will be allowed to attend the event. On Tuesday evening, N Anand announced that only those holding a pass with a QR code would be admitted. In his statement, he said, “CM Vijay’s campaign meeting will be held at around 3 pm on Wednesday at Maruthi Nagar in Chithravuthanpalayam village, in Dharapuram. Only 5,000 people who have been issued entry passes containing QR codes will be permitted to attend the programme. No other person will be allowed entry.”

“The QR-code entry passes have been issued only to selected participants. As a safety precaution, QR-code passes have not been issued to pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are unwell. They have been advised not to attend the programme. Party cadres and members of the public without entry passes will not be permitted to enter the venue. They have been requested to watch the programme through TV and social media live-streams,” he added.

With the bypoll campaign set to conclude on the evening of October 4 in Dharapuram, a 54-acre site on the Dharapuram-Udumalaipet road has been selected, and all arrangements, including a campaign arena with a tent, have been completed.