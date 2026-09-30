Preserving Tamil literature a shared responsibility, says Speaker Prabhakar

CHENNAI: Calling for a unified push to safeguard and nurture the Tamil language, Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar emphasised that the preservation of Tamil literature and grammar is not the duty of scholars alone, but a shared responsibility of the entire society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the tri-celebration organised by the Dr U V Swaminatha Iyer Library at VIT-Chennai on Tuesday, Prabhakar urged thousands of Tamil Sangams and literary forums across the state to coordinate their efforts.

He stressed the importance of digitising and republishing rare classical texts, noting that an ongoing linguistic renaissance presents a key opportunity to inspire youth and foster scholarly research. Highlighting the live streaming of the Assembly proceedings, he added that they are broadcast so the public can evaluate their representatives and how the government carries out work.

“The Assembly should not merely be a place where laws are enacted. It should also serve as a democratic forum where issues concerning people’s lives, society, education, culture and language are discussed,” said Prabhakar.

During the event, he conferred the Mahavidwan Sri Meenakshisundaram Pillai Award on scholar V Pathumanar and the Dr U Ve Sa Award on historian-author AR Venkatachalapathy. He also unveiled Nannool Moolamum Mayilainathar Uraiyum.