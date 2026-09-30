Sans SIR, TVK would’ve won more seats & formed majority govt: Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: School Education Minister A Rajmohan said but for Special Intensive Revision (SIR), TVK would have won a majority of seats and formed the government on its own in the state. Reiterating the party’s opposition to SIR, the minister said on Tuesday the TVK would have won more seats, and it was because of the SIR that they fell short of the majority mark.

Meanwhile, reacting to Rajmohan’s statement on Monday claiming the demand for removal of chief election commissioner is a “diversionary tactic”, Congress leader Mohan Kumaramangalam, in a social media post said, “At times, it is better to remain silent than open your mouth and expose your ignorance.”

On the alleged differences in opinion between TVK and Congress with regard to the removal of the CEC, Rajmohan claimed there was no difference and the two parties are like double-barreled gun. “When I said the demand for removal of the CEC was a diversionary tactic, I did not mean Congress.

He (Mohan Kumaramangalam) is our brother,” Rajmohan said, adding the two parties are united in their opposition to the SIR. “Our stand is the same as that of our alliance. We have been opposing the SIR from day one,” Rajmohan said.

He further claimed that the SIR had affected TVK’s electoral prospects. “More Rajmohans would have won. SIR itself is a big scam,” he said.