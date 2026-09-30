SIT likely to file chargesheet in Veeramani case within 10 days

CHENNAI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Pocso case against Gem Granites founder R Veeramani (84) is likely to file the chargesheet before the Special Pocso Court within 10 days, with the investigation nearing completion, police sources said. The development comes a month after his arrest.

“We will likely file the chargesheet within a week or 10 days. We will file it as soon as possible,” a senior police official told TNIE with reference to the first case that was registered in October 2025.

The development comes even as fresh complaints of sexual abuse of minors by Veeramani are reaching the SIT and are under investigation. A subsequent chargesheet will soon be filed for the new Pocso case that was registered on Monday based on a complaint of the mother of a minor girl, the officer said and added they are expediting the process for the same.

The first recorded case dates back to October 7, 2025, when an NGO volunteer approached the Anti-Vice Squad (AVS) of the Greater Chennai Police with a pen drive containing a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor. Though the police had initially sought to close the case this February, citing difficulties in identifying the girl, the special Pocso court rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation.

On August 29, the AVS of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai arrested Veeramani, M Shanthi (60) and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63), nearly 11 months after registering the case. The trio was booked under sections 7, 8, 15(1) and 21(1) of the Pocso Act and Section 67 of the IT Act.

The police also invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act after establishing that one of the survivors belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Subsequently, Ganesan (45), a former employee of Veeramani, was arrested for allegedly possessing the video and failing to report it. All four are currently in judicial custody. On September 24, DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal constituted an all-woman SIT to investigate the case and related matters.