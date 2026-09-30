Tamil Nadu: Two brothers killed in tiff over use of pathway to land

TIRUNELVELI: Two persons, siblings aged 71 and 75, were stabbed to death on Tuesday morning at Manipuram during a quarrel between two families due to enmity over the use of pathway to land located near a temple. The attacker was arrested and admitted in hospital as he suffered an injury during the clash. The deceased were Dalton (71) and brother Nicolas Rajarathinam (75). According to a police press release, N Senthil (43) of Manipuram, who works in Chennai, had come home and arrived at the Nallamadan temple on Monday along with his wife.

At that time, a verbal altercation arose between him and D Narendran (28), whose family owns the land next to the temple. The verbal spat escalated into a physical altercation, and members from both families gathered there.

Senthil took a knife and attacked Narendran’s father Dalton and brother Nicolas who tried to intervene.

Dalton suffered grievous injuries and died while being taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Nicolas was admitted in a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Senthil who suffered injuries is undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Police personnel have been posted in the hospital to monitor them. In the meanwhile, Junction Police registered a case. Sources said none of the people involved in the incident had lodged a complaint over their dispute