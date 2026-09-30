Tasmac sanctions Rs 5,000 monthly for outlet upkeep, hike to take effect on October 1

CHENNAI: Tasmac has sanctioned a monthly provision of up to Rs 5,000 for the maintenance of its retail liquor shops, replacing the existing petty-cash system of `750 per shop. According to a circular issued by Tasmac MD K Nanthakumar on Tuesday and accessed by TNIE, the new system will come into effect from October 1.

Shops in corporation areas will receive Rs 5,000 per month, those in municipalities and town panchayats Rs 4,000, and those in rural and village panchayat areas Rs 3,000.

The funds can be used for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of shop premises, providing drinking water, and to meet other basic needs of employees and consumers.

However, Tasmac has made it clear that the provision cannot be used for shop rent, electricity charges, building repairs, furniture, equipment or capital expenditure, for which separate funds are available.

If a shop remains closed for an entire month, no amount will be drawn for that month. However, the sanctioned amount can be utilised in the following month, the circular said.

The amount will be credited every month along with the salary of the supervisor of the respective retail vending shop, who will be responsible for its utilisation and keeping a record of monthly expenditure register and preserving receipts for three years.

The rates will be increased by 5% every year with effect from April 1, 2027, the circular by the Tasmac MD further stated.