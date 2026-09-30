Tidco invites bid for feasibility study for fintech hub in Kovai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Tuesday issued a request for proposals for a techno-economic feasibility study of the proposed `400-crore fintech hub in Coimbatore, with bids due on October 29. Around 10 acres of land have been earmarked for the project, announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the state Assembly earlier this month.

The fintech hub will serve as a digital finance and innovation centre, with the state government planning to steer the services towards engineering, textile, and manufacturing small businesses that form the backbone of the economy in western Tamil Nadu.

The hub will have Grade-A offices, laboratories, and training and skill-development centres. The project consultant should test the case for convention facilities, data-centre infrastructure, and amenities like food court, creche, and fitness centre, sources said.

The tender also identifies Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as potential users. The consultant is required to survey GCCs as part of the demand assessment and decide on the facility mix and area programme. The consultant must evaluate three delivery models — joint venture, public-private partnership, and engineering, procurement and construction — and recommend the suitable option.