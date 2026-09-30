TN government disrespecting us, not implementing new projects: Councillors

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at the Tiruchy City Corporation’s monthly council meeting on Tuesday, councillors from the DMK, AIADMK, VCK and MMK walked out of the meeting following an uproar over various issues. The meeting was presided over by Mayor Mu Anbalagan. Corporation Commissioner N Ponmani and Deputy Mayor Divya were present.

DMK councillors came to the meeting dressed in black in protest against the government, alleging that no development works had been carried out in their wards over the past four months.

Ward 17 VCK councillor N Prabhakaran brought a statuette of BR Ambedkar to the meeting and condemned the shifting of Ambedkar’s portrait in the Chennai Corporation council hall.

Anbalagan said, “Minister for HR&CE S Ramesh had recently held a review meeting with corporation officials. Conducting a review meeting was the minister’s responsibility, but the mayor, deputy mayor and councillors should have been informed about it. Conducting such a meeting without informing anyone is not acceptable. At least the corporation commissioner could have informed us. The minister and officials should ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”

While the mayor was speaking, several DMK councillors strongly protested against the minister and officials, alleging that the mayor and councillors were not being given due respect.