TN government disrespecting us, not implementing new projects: Councillors

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at the Tiruchy City Corporation’s monthly council meeting on Tuesday, councillors from the DMK, AIADMK, VCK and MMK walked out of the meeting following an uproar over various issues. The meeting was presided over by Mayor Mu Anbalagan. Corporation Commissioner N Ponmani and Deputy Mayor Divya were present.
DMK councillors came to the meeting dressed in black in protest against the government, alleging that no development works had been carried out in their wards over the past four months.
Ward 17 VCK councillor N Prabhakaran brought a statuette of BR Ambedkar to the meeting and condemned the shifting of Ambedkar’s portrait in the Chennai Corporation council hall.
Anbalagan said, “Minister for HR&CE S Ramesh had recently held a review meeting with corporation officials. Conducting a review meeting was the minister’s responsibility, but the mayor, deputy mayor and councillors should have been informed about it. Conducting such a meeting without informing anyone is not acceptable. At least the corporation commissioner could have informed us. The minister and officials should ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”
While the mayor was speaking, several DMK councillors strongly protested against the minister and officials, alleging that the mayor and councillors were not being given due respect.
Later, Ward 57 councillor T Muthuselvam of the DMK raised the issue of the death of P Sarathy (44) from Varaganeri, who worked as a permanent sanitary worker of the Tiruchy corporation. Sarathy had died while on duty during cleaning work for the Madurai Meenakshi amman temple consecration ceremony. DMK, CPM and CPI councillors demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Sarathy’s family.
Health officials said steps are being taken in the matter.
Muthuselvam also said that for the past four months, no work has been done. “I have also been asking officials for the past three months to repair a damaged inscription in my ward. They have not taken any action. The administration has stopped functioning.”
Condemning the lack of development works in their wards, disrespect to elected representatives and the review meeting held without informing them, DMK councillors walked out. However, Anbalagan continued with the meeting.
Ward 65 AIADMK councillor KK Ambikapathi demanded that the meeting be cancelled due to insufficient attendance, following which three AIADMK councillors walked out.
Ward 28 MMK councillor Faise Ahamed said, “Frequent transfers of officials had delayed basic works in my ward. I would stage a road blockade if demands are not met.”
Later, speaking to reporters, Anbalagan said, “Three commissioners had been transferred in the past year, but essential works were still not given priority. Last time, councillors also condemned the action of the former commissioner in returning Rs 6 crore sanctioned for Tiruchy to drill 42 borewells along the Cauvery, citing the availability of sufficient water sources in the city.”