Two years on, Rs 13-cr fish & meat market in TN's Tiruchy reeks of neglect

TIRUCHY: The city corporation built a modern fish-cum-meat market complex at Rs 13.49 crore on East Boulevard Road under the Smart Cities Mission in 2024. Two years on, cracks have appeared at several places on the walls, and drains are clogged causing wastewater to overflow.

Spread across 25,000 sq ft, the two-storey facility has 148 stalls and parking space for around 200 two-wheelers. While all 74 ground-floor shops are occupied, most of the shops on first-floor remain vacant allegedly because the rent is high.

Waste water from the fish, poultry and meat shops stagnates on the floor inside the complex and parking area. Besides emanating foul smell, it has turned the area slippery.Vendors occupy the walkways by placing vessels, cages and ice boxes, leaving little space for customers.Though three barrels have been provided for waste collection, vendors allegedly dump fish and meat waste on the floor.

Residents said the foul smell, dirty surroundings and wet floors have discouraged some people from visiting. The toilet in the market is not properly maintained. Vendors said it is often locked or unusable. They also alleged that some workers consume alcohol inside the market after business hours and leave empty bottles behind.