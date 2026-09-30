Two years on, Rs 13-cr fish & meat market in TN's Tiruchy reeks of neglect

TIRUCHY: The city corporation built a modern fish-cum-meat market complex at Rs 13.49 crore on East Boulevard Road under the Smart Cities Mission in 2024. Two years on, cracks have appeared at several places on the walls, and drains are clogged causing wastewater to overflow.
Spread across 25,000 sq ft, the two-storey facility has 148 stalls and parking space for around 200 two-wheelers. While all 74 ground-floor shops are occupied, most of the shops on first-floor remain vacant allegedly because the rent is high.
Waste water from the fish, poultry and meat shops stagnates on the floor inside the complex and parking area. Besides emanating foul smell, it has turned the area slippery.Vendors occupy the walkways by placing vessels, cages and ice boxes, leaving little space for customers.Though three barrels have been provided for waste collection, vendors allegedly dump fish and meat waste on the floor.
Residents said the foul smell, dirty surroundings and wet floors have discouraged some people from visiting. The toilet in the market is not properly maintained. Vendors said it is often locked or unusable. They also alleged that some workers consume alcohol inside the market after business hours and leave empty bottles behind.
A member of meat sellers association, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE, “Several people consume liquor and even smoke ganja here every day, and leave behind empty bottles. Due to the lack of a proper toilet, we have to use private toilets near the vegetable market.” He added, “If we hammer a nail into the wall, the plaster falls off. The problems have continued despite repeated complaints. The authorities do not inspect the market. They clean the place only when politicians or higher officers visit.”
Rajeswari Mukundhan, a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar, said, “We have to walk through wastewater. The foul smell is unbearable, and the poor parking arrangements have made the market extremely inconvenient.”
“There is hardly any space to walk. Sometimes, many people, including me, leave without buying after being pushed and squeezed in the crowded space,” said Kumar, another visitor.
A senior Tiruchy Corporation official said, “We are aware that waste is being dumped on the premises despite the provision of barrels. We will inspect the market and take action.”