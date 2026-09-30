Water crisis threatens samba cultivation across 11.4K acres in TN's Thalainayar

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in Thalainayar said 11,424 acres of samba crops dependent on the Harichandra River face crop loss as seeds sown 20 days ago remain without water as adequate Cauvery water has not reached the river, nearly a month after the Mettur dam opened. Even if water reaches the fields in the coming days, only 50-60% of the seeds are likely to germinate and survive, as prolonged heat without water has affected them.

Farmers said only a few hundred cusecs of water had reached the district, with very little water reaching tail-end areas like Thalainayar. With only about 15 days of release remaining from the Mettur dam, they fear samba season could also meet with the same fate of kuruvai season.

“Without irrigation, paddy seeds sown directly around 20 days ago have dried up, and the fields now resemble barren land,” said P Kamalram of Thalainayar, who had sown medium-duration paddy varieties on 16 acres.

The Mettur dam was opened on September 1, 81 days after the customary June 12 opening date. Farmers took up direct sowing of medium-duration Samba varieties after the government announced a 45-day water release from September 1, though they said the period would be insufficient to raise the crop.