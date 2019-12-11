Home States Telangana

Jeevandan Organ Donor scheme best in country: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

At felicitation ceremony of the organ donation programme, Eatala commended the families who were brave and kind enough to consent to the cadaver donation of their kin.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Organ donation

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The families of organ donors witnessed a bittersweet moment on Monday at the 10th felicitation ceremony of Telangana’s Jeevandan Organ Donor programme. In 2019, as many as 430 organs were donated through Jeevandan, and a total of 2,766 organs were donated since 2013 under  the organ donation programme. 

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender congratulated the hospitals and the officials who helped make the scheme a success, and commended the families who were brave and kind enough to consent to the cadaver donation of their kin. "Consenting to such a decision when you have just lost a loved one is an incredibly difficult task. I appreciate the courage of the families who have given other people a new lease of life. The Jeevandan scheme is the leading organ donation scheme in the entire country, and the government will take more steps to spread awareness about the same," said the minister.  

A Mohammed, one of the recipients of the organ donation scheme said, “I was on dialysis for over a year, and could not work. My kidney was completely defunct. Someone saved my life by donating their organs via this scheme, and I would like to thank them and the Osmania Hospital for giving my kids and wife their happiness and hope back.” 

Dr Vinil Kumar, a dentist, lost his wife to an aneurysm in August. He told Express, “As I am a doctor, I knew the importance of organ donation. So I did not hesitate when the hospital authorities approached me. This is a bittersweet moment for me and my daughter. We miss her, but we know she saved a life.”

Doctors’ role in convincing donor kin

Explaining to the kin of the deceased why organ donation is important and counselling them to make a decision in a matter of hours is, needless to say, difficult. Elaborating on this, Dr Bhanu Chander, co-ordinator of Jeevandan at Osmania Hospital, said, "We first speak to the family who are available onsite. It is usually easier, when the doctors give us 10-12 hours to preserve the body. But in some cases the family, sitting hundreds of kilometres away has to decide within a matter of two hours. Further, most of the relatives refuse to donate their kins' organs because they are scared of the backlash in their village."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeevandan Organ Donor Eatala Rajender Telangana organ donation
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp