Home States Telangana

MoEF asks SCCL to ‘apply mind’ before seeking project clearances

Published: 16th December 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two proposals seeking environmental clearance for expansion of coal mines in Khammam and Peddapalli districts by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were recently shot down by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests’ Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for environmental appraisal of coal mining projects, due to violation of environmental laws.

In an embarrassment to the SCCL, the EAC in its meeting held this month denied proposal by SCCL for expansion of a cluster of coal mines in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district. The EAC asked the SCCL to ‘apply mind’ and read the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006 before applying for clearances.

Minutes of the EAC meeting say, “The Committee noted that the Project Proponent/Consultant shall apply his mind before submission of such premature proposal.”The EAC pointed out that the proposal involves violation of excess production of coal than the allowed limit, on which action taken by the state government is also required to be submitted by the SCCL, which it did not.

Another proposal for environmental clearance by the SCCL that was declined by the EAC, was for expansion of the Jalagam Vengalrao Opencast-II mine in Kommepalli village of Sathupalli mandal in Khammam district. According to the minutes of meeting, the EAC communicated that the SCCL shall not apply such proposal again and returned the proposal as it is.

Such a sharp reaction was communicated by the EAC because as per the minutes of meeting, the SCCL had applied for environmental clearance for expansion of the mine, despite violation of environmental laws in the mine being brought to the fore that are presently being processed by the Ministry.

The minutes of meeting says that since September 1, 2017 coal is being transported by road from the said mine, even though one of the clauses of the environmental clearance granted to the mine clearly prohibits it. Moreover the file regarding this environmental violation is being processed at the MoEF’s Monitoring Cell and that there is no point until it is processed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp