We need to address menstrual hygiene issue under ODF: Telangana Governor Tamilisai

The Governor recounted her time as a medical doctor.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan. (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday stated that more emphasis should be made on bettering the condition of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls in the future, along with the Open Defecation Free (ODF) programme.

The Governor, who was addressing the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) WASH (Water, Hygiene & Sanitation) Conclave for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka hosted by the National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on Wednesday said, “Menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls is an issue we need to pay attention to as part of the ODF programme in the years to come. This is a moment of celebration, and also a moment to commit ourselves towards achieving the larger goal of Clean India.” 

The Governor recounted her time as a medical doctor.  “I am speaking here today more as a doctor than as the Governor of Telengana, because the theme of this conclave is more to do with health. As a gynaecologist, I have witnessed women suffering because of poor hygiene habits, and children dying due to diarrhoea, which is very much preventable.” 

