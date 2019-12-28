TRS avoids aggressive political stand against BJP govt over CAA issue

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS, which voted against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Parliament, will not take an aggressive political stand against the BJP government at the Centre, at least not for now. It seems that the ruling TRS does not want to disturb the government-to-government relation between the State and the Centre.

For the time being, the TRS will continue “issue-based support” to the BJP government at Centre. That is the reason why the TRS did not send any key leader to the AIMIM’s anti-CAA rally organised in Nizamabad on Friday. “The local leaders took part in the meeting,” a TRS leader said.For the record, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the TRS announced its stand by voting against the CAA on the floor of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and there was no change in the stand of TRS on CAA.

‘Nothing more to add’

Asked whether the State government would take any decision not to implement the CAA in the State as decided by some State governments, Rama Rao said that it was up to the State Cabinet to take a decision. “Today we have conducted our party meeting. Such decisions will be taken by the chief minister at the Cabinet meeting,” the TRS leader said.

Rama Rao recalled that the TRS MPs telling the the BJP government in Parliament that if Muslims too were to be included in the CAB, the TRS would support the Bill. When the Centre refused to include them, the TRS voted against it. “Nothing more to add to what the TRS MPs spoke in the Parliament on CAA,” Rama Rao said.Meanwhile, TRS Parliamentary Party leader and party secretary-general K Keshava Rao told Express that the party had already announced its stand on CAA and voted against the Bill in the Parliament.

‘How can we talk when there’s no note on NRC?’

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Keshava Rao said that there was no note from Home Minister on NRC till date. “I did not see the NRC Bill. There is no order till date on NRC. How, can we talk about NRC now?” Keshava Rao asked.

On the National Population Register (NPR), Keshava Rao pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Information Minister Prakash Javadekar made different statements on NPR. Rao also recalled that there were different versions of NPR, including 2010 during UPA government, 2013 version and also 2015 version.

“Now, the Centre is coming with 2020 version. We have to see the format of the new version. Let the Centre clarify first on NPR, then only the TRS will speak on it,” Keshava Rao said. He added that if the communal issues crop up in NRC or NPR and bring a division in the society, then the TS would give suitable suggestions to the Central government, he added.

Such decisions will be taken by CM: KTR

