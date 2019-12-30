Home States Telangana

Controversial warning signs taken down

Earlier, the city police had tweeted pictures showing officers conducting facial recognition scans in various localities.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sign boards that were earlier installed by authorites at various places in the city have now been removed

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Authorities recently took down various warning signs that urged the public to be ‘wary’ of CCTV cameras after city-based privacy researchers raised an alarm over the brazen display of surveillance in the city, however, when contacted, a Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) official said, “They were removed because they had become monotonous and had to make way for other posters.”
The warning signs used to say, “Big Boss is watching you: Do not rush while entry”.The issue was highlighted by city-based independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali, who in November had tweeted a picture of a warning sign.

The tweet read, “The playing of bigg boss ads and warnings and usage of facial recognition by Hyderabad is what exactly an authoritarian state would do to control your citizens. Your initiatives are not appreciated @md_hmrk. Get a better PR agency which recommends us to follow the rule of law.”

There is no specific law governing surveillance in the country. Earlier, the city police had tweeted pictures showing officers conducting facial recognition scans in various localities. When Kodali had asked the police to provide details of the law under which the operations were taken, the tweets were deleted.
“The difference now is that there is no warning sign and travellers need not be spooked. The removal indicates that it is a waste of money on needless advertisements,”  Kodali.

Hyderabad Metro officially uses facial recognition technology through its CCTV cameras. The same was highlighted when NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL, announced that a man who was creating nuisance in the Metro at Tarnaka station was caught with the help of CCTV footage and face recognition technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Warning signs Big Boss is watching you CCTV footage
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp