Smaller hydroprojects to get water from Telangana's Mid Manair Reservoir

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In view of the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) receiving water from the Sripada Yellampalli Project, authorities have taken the initiative to release water from MMR to smaller projects in the area.

The Ananthagiri Project, which was constructed under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) Package-10, is all set to receive water from the MMR. With a capacity of 3.5 tmcft, authorities have already started vacating oustees around the project area.

Secretary of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Smitha Sabharawal, who visited the project site and inspected the pump house, directed authorities to expedite the removal of oustees from the village. The water from MMR is expected to be released into the project from the first week of December.

According to District Collector D Krishana Bhaskar, around 95 per cent of villagers received compensation under the R&R package. Meanwhile, irrigation and revenue authorities have been expediting to evacuate oustees to rehabilitation centres ahead of the deadline.

The MMR will reach Full Reservoir Level (FRL) at 25 tmcft soon. As of today, the project reached 7 tmcft. With water going to the Ananthagiri project, it will ensure irrigation facility for 30,000 acres of land, as well as the increase of groundwater table levels. Water will also be discharged to Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma and Ranganayaka Sagar through the Ananthagiri project.

