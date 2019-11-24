Textile unit inaugurated in Hyderabad's Rangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park, being set up at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, inaugurated its first unit on Saturday. Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the unit of Divya Textiles of Surat, Gujarat.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) vice-chairman and managing director EV Narasimha Reddy was also present at the function.

Plastic-free zone

Use of plastic bags will be phased out in all the industrial parks managed by the TSIIC to make it a plastic-free zone. Narsimha Reddy launched cloth carry bags at his office on Saturday.