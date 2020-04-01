Officials hunt for Delhi event attendees

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Following the sudden surge in the number of Covid deaths in the State, the officials have enforced measures to track down all those persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

As many as 42 persons from erstwhile Warangal district who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting were quarantined on Tuesday.

District administration officials, with the help of police personnel, traced the persons and shifted them to quarantine wards in their respective district government hospitals.

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu stated that a total of 32 persons from the district attended the religious conference.

The collector made a fervent appeal to the others to self-report. Officials also held talks with Muslim community leaders to trace out those who were not willing to come out.In Mahabubabad, three persons with suspected symptoms were quarantined two days ago.

In Mulugu, two persons were put under observation at MGM Hospital on Tuesday. In Jangaon, three persons with cold and fever symptoms were identified and put under observation. All three have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.A mutton shop owner in Veldhi village under Narmetts Mandal in Jangaon, who returned from Delhi, reopened his shop. Scores of people have purchased meat from his shop. Around 35 families in the village have been put under home quarantine, sources said.

One person each in Warangal Rural and Jayashankar Bhupalpally were among those who travelled to Delhi to take part in the religious event. Both have been home quarantined for 14 days. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod stated that a 25-bed Intensive Care Unit and a 200-bed isolation ward was ready at MGM Hospital to meet any emergency situation.

Adilabad: 32

In the meantime, the Adilabad police tracked down as many as 32 persons, who were returning from Nizamuddin in Delhi after attending the congregation, near Penganga check post in the Adilabad-Maharashtra border on Tuesday morning. According to information, they were returning on a lorry, when the district police obstructed them at the Adilabad-Maharashtra border. They were all shifted to a quarantine centre in Jagtial district.

They were found while the police and district medical and health officials were carrying out searches to track down all those who had attended the congregation. The said measure was taken after six persons belonging to Telangana, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meet, died on Monday. Meanwhile, sources told Express that the officials are yet to find more persons who had attended the meet.Apart from this, the officials have identified 52 suspected patients from the district, of which 48 were stamped and shifted to government quarantine centres.

In Nirmal district, the officials identified 52 suspected patients and all of them have been shifted to government quarantine centre at the Polytechnic Government College.Meanwhile, Mancherial district officials identified two persons who attended the religious programme in New Delhi and afterwards attended their duties at Singareni. The officials of Kumrambheem Asifabad district too identified four suspected patients.

Karimnagar: 29

Erstwhile Karimnagar police identified around 29 persons and quarantined them in their respective districts.Karimnagar District CP VB Kamalasan Reddy stated that around 11 persons who attended the event had been quarantined. Similarly, in Peddapalli district, around six persons were put under quarantine, as well as 40 people who came into contact with them. None of the quarantined people have shown any symptoms as of now, said Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana.

Mahbubnagar: 27

Meanwhile, as many as 27 persons hailing from Mahbubnagar district, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, were also tracked down by the special branch officials of Mahabubnagar police. All of them were put in isolation wards setup by the district administration at Mahabubnagar Government Medical College and JPNCE campus on Tuesday.Speaking to Express, medical and health department extension officer G Venugopal Reddy said that as of now, two persons belonging to the district have been tested positive for Covid and are spending their quarantine period at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Wanaparthy: 10

According to information, as many as 10 persons belonging to Wanaparthy district attended the congregation. The district officials have reportedly tracked all of them down. Of the total 10, six persons were sent to government quarantine facilities on Tuesday and three have been put on home quarantine.

Sangareddy: 46

Meanwhile, officials in erstwhile Medak district have tracked down as many as 46 persons who attended the religious congregation in Delhi. They were shifted to a private medical college.

Nizamabad: 53

As many as 53 persons hailing from Nizamabad district and had attended the religious meet in Delhi were tracked down by the officials here on Tuesday.Of the total, as many as 43 persons have been put in quarantine centres and four persons were sent to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Khammam: 20

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday after a news stating that several persons belonging to the erstwhile district had attended the religious meet in Delhi went viral on social media. However, the situation was brought under control by the officials after they released a statement saying that all of the attendees have been put in quarantine.As many as 20 persons belonging to the erstwhile district had attended the religious congregation in Delhi.

Narayanpet: 2

The officials have also identified two persons belonging to Narayanpet district who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi on Tuesday. They were sent to Mahbubnagar Government Hospital for Covid testing. Their results are awaited.

Nagarkurnool: 11

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Lal told the media here on Tuesday that the authorities have tracked down as many as 11 persons who had attended the congregation in Delhi. They were shifted to an isolation ward. Though they were all tested for Covid, of the total 11, only one person was found to be positive