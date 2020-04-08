STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Courts in Telangana to stick to online hearings till April 30

The Telangana High Court decided on Tuesday that all courts in the State will continue under the present arrangement till April 30.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court decided on Tuesday that all courts in the State will continue under the present arrangement till April 30. This was decided after considering that the lockdown may be lifted in a phased manner and the 100 per cent opening of courts may lead to congregation of many people in the courts’ premises.

The Full Court, in a meeting held through video conference on Tuesday, also decided to cancel the summer vacation for the HC and subordinate courts. All courts in the State will function throughout May till June 5. The situation will be reviewed on April 25. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only urgent matters are taken up through video conference facility. At the HC level, only extremely urgent matters such as bail petitions, stay applications, fresh admissions such as PILs will be taken up, the Full Court decided.

As for the district courts, extremely urgent criminal and civil matters such as bail applications, remand, extension of remand, interim injunctions will be entertained. Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, HC Advocates’ Association president T Surya Karan Reddy joined the Full Court meeting. Dr Shankar, director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad, also joined the video conference.

Bar Council asks for donations from members to help needy advocates

The Telangana State Bar Council chairman appealed to the members of the statutory body to donate to the Council Fund as there is a lack of funds to cater the need of advocates during the lockdown period. He donated `5 lakh to the Council Fund. Bar Council chairman Narasimha Reddy appealed to the senior advocates, public prosecutors, government pleaders and others concerned to donate generously. Donations are to be made on or before April 20.

