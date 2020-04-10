Telangana to discuss possible extension of COVID-19 lockdown in cabinet meet today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Special State Cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan here at 3 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao where, among others, the proposal for extension of lockdown would be discussed.

According to official sources, the Special Cabinet meeting will also discuss at length the situation arising out of spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The Cabinet is expected to deliberate on state's economic situation and the future course of action needed, assistance given to the poor in the state and others who have migrated into the state, procurement of the agriculture produce, loss due to the hail storm and other issues.