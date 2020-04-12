Special goods trains to transport Telangana fruits, vegetables to five cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special goods trains will be operated from five railway stations in the State to transport perishable goods like fruits and vegetables to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur and Chennai. A decision to this effect was taken during a video conference Union Agriculture Ministry Secretary Abhilash Likhi had with State government officials on Saturday.

State Agriculture Principal Secretary B Janardhan Reddy and Horticulture Director L Venkatram Reddy were present. Later, in a press statement, the Horticulture director said that fruits like sweet lime (mosambi), mango and vegetables will be transported to other parts of the country.

According to the press release, these services will be operated from Sanathnagar goods shed, Secunderabad, Khammam and Nalgonda railway stations. Farmers, farmers’ organisations and traders can use these services.

Applications have to be submitted two days in advance to the Railways. However, each transporter should book at least 23 tonnes of goods and they should make their own arrangements for the loading and unloading of goods at railway stations, the statement added. Interested persons can contact Chief Commercial Manager Christopher (Ph: 9701370952) or email to christopherirts@gmail.com