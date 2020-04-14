Three Telangana coronavirus patients booked for hiding travel history

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The administration and the police in Nirmal are in a state of high alert after 19 positive coronavirus cases, including that of three patients who tried to hide their travel history to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, were reported in the district.

While the district administration has declared as many as 14 areas as containment zones, the police have registered cases against three COVID-19 positive patients who hid their travel history and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The three patients not only attended the event, but also attended a similar congregation in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. The Medical and Health Department workers are also spraying sodium hypochlorite in the 14 containment zones.