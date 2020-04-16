Opposition parties ask CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to call all-party meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties, on Wednesday, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convene an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Led by TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, representatives of the various opposition parties met at the Exhibition Society Office in Nampally to formulate an action plan. Speaking to the media afterwards, Uttam said, “The CM had announced that the government would distribute 12-kg rice and `1,500 to white ration card-holders.

But the promised help has not reached several beneficiaries.” He asked if the rice offered by the Centre would be distributed separately or included in the State’s package.