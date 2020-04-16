Telangana Pollution Control Board relaxes its rules to ensure supply of essentials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For industries that are manufacturing medical equipment, life-saving drugs, personal protective equipment (PPEs), sanitisers and oxygen gas cylinders, the Telangana Pollution Control Board has extended the renewal period of ‘Consent to Operate’ permission till August 15, 2020.

Additionally, TSPCB has said that these industries can also expand their production activities without seeking ‘Consent for Establishment’ and acknowledgement under the provisions of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution ) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for the same period.