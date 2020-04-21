Testing lab opened at Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The collective efforts of people in Mahbubnagar district has prevented the spread of Coronavirus, said State Excise, Sports, Culture and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

On Monday, he inaugurated the Coronavirus sample testing lab at Mahbubnagar Government Hospital. Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said, “Though 11 cases have been reported from the district, the Collector, police and municipality staff have been working jointly to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus.”

He said State IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded to our request and granted permission to set up the testing booth at Mahbubnagar. People of the district were required to follow the lockdown norms and maintain social distance, he added. Goud said strict action would be taken against anyone found violating rules.