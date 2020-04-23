STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus lockdown: Stopping migrants from leaving proves a tough task in Telangana

As Mahua harvest season begins in Chhattisgarh, workers intend to leave Telangana by hook or by crook.

Published: 23rd April 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants exodus, Migrants lockdown

Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The officials have identified about 7,200 migrant workers in three mandals of Mulugu —Venkatapuram, Kannaigudam and Wazeedu — who had come to the district for chilli harvest season. 

Now that the chilli harvest season has come to an end, these tribals, who are primarily from Chhattisgarh, want to return to their State for Mahua or Ippa Puvvu harvest season.

They are seasonal agricultural labourers, who come to Telangana between February and March to earn up to Rs 20,000 and return to their village in April for Mahua harvest season.

It is learnt that the group of labourers with whom the 12-year-old deceased tribal child had left Mulugu on foot had done so to avoid missing out on the livelihood opportunities back in their hometown.

Given this, the Mulugu district officials have to focus on intensifying vigilance to prevent migrant tribal workers from leaving Telangana.

"The Chhattisgarh tribals have been following this cycle of labour work for years. They work here for 2-3 months from February and leave to collect Mahua flowers in April-May. If they miss a season, they will lose their livelihood in their native place and so, many have been leaving without informing the employers despite the lockdown," informed an official.

ALSO READ | Telangana sees drop in coronavirus cases, but officials feel the heat in Suryapet

Since they arrive here seasonally, the district Labour Department does not have much information on them.

"The main labourers who visit the State work at brick kilns and ginning mills, which function for many months in a year. The agricultural labourers are restricted to the river bank and border areas. As they come and go, it becomes hard to keep a tab on them," admitted an official from the Labour Department.

Experts note that lack of information on these labourers has been the underlying issue and if the extent of their contribution in the rural economy was known and their system of functioning identified, they could be given suitable compensation packages to encourage them to stay. 

"Register them as inter-State migrant workers and use funds from the Centre to set up welfare boards and draw more resources to help them," noted MV Foundation's national convenor R Venkat Reddy.

Measures to keep workers safe

The group of labourers with whom the 12-year-old deceased tribal child had left Mulugu on foot had done so to avoid missing out on livelihood opportunities back in their hometown.

Given this, Mulugu district officials must intensify vigilance 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana migrant labourers Telangana lockdown Telangana migrant exodus Coronavirus COVID 19 Telangana Chhattisgarh migrants
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp