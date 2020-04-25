STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad airport all set for post-lockdown reopening with safety measures to protect flyers

On Friday, the airport announced a slew of measures it had put in place to ensure whoever would be travelling would get to do it seamlessly ensuring social distancing.

Published: 25th April 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the end of the lockdown period inches closer, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is gearing up for reopening and making preparations to set up adequate social distancing norms.

On Friday, the airport announced a slew of measures it had put in place to ensure whoever would be travelling would get to do it seamlessly ensuring social distancing.

As one of the main efforts, the airport is making changes to queue arrangements at the kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers/reminders. Designated teams of airport staff would monitor strict adherence to norms and sensitisation of passengers as well. The airport has also formed a team of 100 professionals to carry out disinfection drivers across seven levels and around an area of 1,27,000 sq m of the airport.

To make disinfection easier, sensor-based automatic hand sanitiser dispensing machines are being placed across the terminal building. The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitise checked baggage and has made the boarding card and bag tag dispensers directly accessible to passengers to avoid any physical exchange of these with the airport staff.

The authorities has also announced that all payments at the airport would now be non-contact and digital.
With many of the airport staff also being vulnerable to the infection, transparent shields will be put at all counters that serve passengers to ensure safe separation between passengers and frontline staff. Stating that while the airport would be at it’s best to curtail the spread of the virus,  SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL said the passengers' cooperation was necessary.

“In line with our motto of ‘Passenger is Prime’, the entire Hyderabad Airport family including all our stakeholders is working through the lockdown to ensure that we have the right measures in place for passenger safety once commercial flights are permitted to resume.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad airport air travel coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp