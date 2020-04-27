Airlift Telugus from Gulf, Bandi requests Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, wrote to the Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, requesting him to arrange special flights to airlift stranded workers, belonging to Telangana, from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

“After the outbreak and the lockdown, most of the migrants lost their jobs, are living in inhabitable places and are exposed to sordid conditions,” he wrote.