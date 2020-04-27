COVID-19: First direct cargo flight from Hyderabad to Ethiopia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the ongoing Covid- 19 pandemic, the GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has been connected to African markets on Sunday with the touchdown of the maiden cargo flight of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia to Hyderabad.

The Ethiopian flight ET 3612 (Arrivals)/ET 3613 (Departures) landed at Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday at 8.16 PM and was scheduled to depart at around 11.30 PM to Ethiopia. This new direct connection between Hyderabad and Ethiopia throws open opportunities to reach out to the markets in Africa and beyond leveraging the cargo network of the Ethiopian Airlines.

Expected to be operating at a frequency of one per week, Ethiopian Airlines will be operating Boeing 777-300 aircraft with a capacity of 50 MT per flight. With the latest addition of Ethiopian Airlines, GMR Hyderabad International Airport is now handling 12 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters. These are connecting Hyderabad to all the major international destinations in the United States of America, European countries, Middle- East, Africa, Far East, among others, moving emergency supplies.