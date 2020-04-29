Industries want to restart production in Telangana; seek power charges waiver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) has requested the State government to accord permission to all industries, located outside containment zones, to start production. The State government should allow a limited number of workers to restart production in all types of industries in the State, the TIF stated.

The TIF held a video conference to discuss the present industrial situation in the State after the lockdown which began on March 22. Presidents of all the industrial estates, export associations and senior industrialists participated in the conference. Later, TIF president Sudheer Reddy Kondaveeti said the State government should allow industries to function as per the relaxations given by the Centre.

The TIF urged the State government to waive power charges for industries during the lockdown period. Bankers too could waive interest on term loans and working capital, Also, EMIs to be paid by industries on loans should be waived till six months after the reopening of the industries, the TIF demanded.

The TIF also urged the Central government to pay wages to workers in small and micro industries. Purchasing capacity of the people would increase if the GST slab rates were reduced considerably, the TIF opined.

Both the Central and State governments ought to clear dues to small and micro units, the TIF demanded. It also suggested that the State government start the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City as it would help the Indian pharma industry export medicines.