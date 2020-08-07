STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lack of charging stations a stumbling block for electronic vehicle policy

Experts claim that buyers will opt for e-vehicles only when they have easy access to EV charging stations.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Electronic Vehicle (EV) policy and announced exemption of road tax and registration fee under the policy, intending to encourage EV buyers and make the State a preferred destination for electric vehicles, lack of EV charging stations in the State is still a major challenge discouraging people to switch from conventional vehicles to EVs.

According to a recent study, there will be a 20 per cent increase in private vehicles on the roads shortly, due to the absence of public transport and also because of the need for social distancing, said Vijaya Lakshmi, Managing Director, Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA).

She said this can be an opportunity for the State to make a shift to an energy-efficient and eco-friendly transport system.

However, experts claim that buyers will opt for e-vehicles only when they have easy access to EV charging stations.

In this regard, the governments should first create charging infrastructure to boost confidence among buyers to go for e-vehicles, say experts.

Earlier this month, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises also approved 178 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations for Telangana. Currently there are 50 stations for 65,000 EVs in the State.

“The State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the nodal agency for setting up charging stations, along with HUMTA, is currently conducting surveys to identify sites for putting up stations. The three companies that will set up these stations have also been selected by the government. The process is undergoing and by December, around 100 EV stations will come up in the State,” said Vijya Laxhmi.

Identification a difficult task

Charu Lata, Lead Consultant — Electric Mobility and Clean Energy from the Natural Resources Defence Council, an advocacy group, said, “Identification of land is a major challenge in any metro city. Charging stations need dedicated space not just for the setup, but also for parking spaces so that multiple cars can park and get charged.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Electronic Vehicle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp