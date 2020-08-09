STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,039 complaints against private hospitals in Telangana so far

Of the total complaints received, 16 are on insurance covers. The special team will also look into the same, Dr Rao said.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:09 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crackdown on errant private hospitals will continue, officials of the Health Department said at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The officials said they have received 1,039 complaints, so far, against private hospitals across the State, which include 130 complaints related to inappropriate billing or excess charges. A dedicated team is going through all the complaints and action will be taken against those who violate the government guidelines, the officials said.

“Our intention is not to close down hospitals but to counsel them to work with the government during the pandemic. At the beginning, we had made it clear that there would be price slabs for the cost of Covid-19 treatment,” said  Dr G Srinivasa Rao, the Director of Public Health, Telangana.

Of the total complaints received, 16 are on insurance covers. The special team will also look into the same, Dr Rao said.

In the last one week, the permission to treat Covid-19 was revoked for two private hospitals -- Virinchi and Deccan -- as they were found guilty of overcharging patients. Several complaints of surcharges were filed against these. Meanwhile, citizens can lodge a complaint by dialling 104 or leave a WhatsApp message on 9154170960.

