KT Rama Rao to inaugurate Bairamalguda flyover in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to finish a plethora of flyover projects.

The corporation has expedited work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the 780 m long Bairamalguda right-hand side (RHS) flyover that was completed at a cost of Rs 26.45 crore.

The flyover is among five SRDP projects in the Bairamalguda junction area. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 125.53 crore.

It includes three flyovers and two loops. With this, six of the 14 projects, which include flyovers and Vehicular Under Pass (VUP) projects, would be completed.

Four of them are in LB Nagar, of which two are ready, three are in Kamineni Junction of which two are ready, one at Nagole junction is being constructed while one at Chinthalkunta Junction is ready.

According to GHMC, 43.11 per cent of projects taken up under phase two of SRDP are complete.

