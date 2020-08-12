STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'No public interest': LS Secretariat refuses to furnish details of COVID-19 positive MPs

The LS Secretariat said that no expenditure was incurred from the Budget of Lok Sabha Secretariat by General Works Branch to contain the spread of the virus.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lok Sabha Secretariat refused to furnish the details of MPs, who tested positive for Covid-19, as there is no public interest in it.“The applicant has broadly sought information relating to Covid-19 status/sickness of MPs and officers/staff of this Secretariat which constitutes personal information as defined in clause (j) of Section 8(1) of the RTI Act.

The personal information sought does not involve any public interest. The application does not disclose any larger public interest to outweigh the disclosure of personal and confidential information of an individual available with the Secretariat in fiduciary relationship. Therefore, the information sought is exempted from disclosure in terms of clause 8 1 (e) & (j) of RTI Act, 2005,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat replied to an RTI query raised by an activist Sudheer Jalagam.  

When the applicant sought the expenditure incurred on MPs, who tested positive for Covid-19, the Lok Sabha Secretariat replied: “The information as sought by the applicant is vague.” On the expenditure to stop the spread of Covid in Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that no expenditure was incurred from the Budget of Lok Sabha Secretariat by General Works Branch to contain the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lok Sabha Secretariat MPs COVID 19
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp