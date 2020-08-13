STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artificial Intelligence to help in farming now

The programme will be held in collaboration with Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), World Economic Forum, India.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an eye on the immense number of possibilities that lie at the intersection of technology and agriculture, the State government launched it's Artificial Intelligence for Agricultural Innovation (AI4AI) programme on Wednesday. The programme will be held in collaboration with the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), World Economic Forum, India.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, while launching the programme, said, “We strongly feel that AI will offer immense possibilities for the farmers, governments and all other stakeholders.” He said that agriculture had been one of the most important sectors for the government and that it was the right time to bring a digital technology-led revolution in the sector. 

The team from C4IR, WEF India has worked closely with Professor Jayashankar from the Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Telangana government’s ITE&C Department to identify high impact use cases of AI - which would benefit both the farmers and the policymakers.The programme is part of the State government’s Year of AI programmes. “The State government has declared 2020 as the Year of AI to accelerate AI readiness and develop a conducive AI innovation ecosystem in the State, opening new avenues of AI-led innovation for social impact - especially in the public sector,” said Rama Rao.

