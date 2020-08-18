TRS leader Yadma Kista Reddy passes away, CM and ministers condole death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and former MLA from Kalwakurthy, Yadma Kista Reddy (71) passed away here on Tuesday due to ill health.

Kista Reddy was a two-time MLA, winning once on a Congress ticket and the second time as an Independent.

Later, he joined the YSR Congress party. However, he quit the YSRCP in 2016, when the then Opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took up Jala Deeksha in Kurnool against the irrigation projects initiated by Telangana.

Kista Reddy joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti two years ago.

He had begun his political career as a village president four decades ago and participated in several movements.

He was a leading campaigner for the welfare of the farmers and supported the irrigation projects in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud condoled the death of Kista Reddy.

Niranjan Reddy hailed Kista Reddy as a spotless leader in politics.