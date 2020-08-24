Srisailam power plant fire: CID team grills Genco staff

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: The Crime Investigation Department (CID), which has been entrusted with the investigation of the Srisailam powerhouse fire mishap, which claimed nine lives, began its investigation in right earnest, inquiring with the Genco staff about the circumstances that led to the conflagration on Thursday night.

The CID team led by its chief Govind Singh is inquiring into several aspects of the incident to arrive at the truth. The officials came to the spot on Saturday and are staying up there to make inquiries. They grilled the staff on Sunday till late into the night.

The CID team seems to have come to a preliminary conclusion that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit in one of its units. The forensic officials have collected the burnt cables that supply power. The technical teams of the department have shot a video of power generation and supply.

They also gathered details about how power generation takes place and how it is supplied to the grid. They recorded the statements of some officials, who were present on the floor where the fire broke out. They looked for traces of water in the area which has been burnt out. The officials said they can’t compare the accident with accidents that took place elsewhere in the country.

Sources said the team also shot questions about whether any precautionary measures were in place and who was responsible for it.

Short circuit may have led to fire

